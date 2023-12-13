Chicago man charged in stabbing on Near North Side

A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man Monday afternoon on the Near North Side.

Carlos Pascual Gomez, 32, allegedly stabbed and seriously wounded a 34-year-old man around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of North State Street, according to police.

He was arrested roughly an hour later on State Street four blocks to the south. Gomez was charged with attempted murder and criminal damage to property of less than $500, both felonies.

Gomez had a detention hearing scheduled Tuesday.