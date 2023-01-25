Chicago man charged in stabbing that seriously wounded woman in Hyde Park

article

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing and seriously wounding a woman this January in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Xavier Berry, 27, is accused of stabbing a 27-year-old woman on Jan. 16 in the 1600 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Berry was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.