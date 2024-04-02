Expand / Collapse search
Chicago man charged in West Englewood robbery: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 2, 2024 8:05am CDT
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Stanley Rounds

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested moments after he allegedly robbed a business in West Englewood Monday afternoon. 

Stanley Rounds, 32, was charged with one felony count of robbery after stealing from a store in the 1600 block of West 59th Street. 

Police say Rounds was arrested in the 9900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at 4:53 p.m. 

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Tuesday. No additional information is available at this time.