Chicago man charged in West Englewood robbery: police

A Chicago man was arrested moments after he allegedly robbed a business in West Englewood Monday afternoon.

Stanley Rounds, 32, was charged with one felony count of robbery after stealing from a store in the 1600 block of West 59th Street.

Police say Rounds was arrested in the 9900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at 4:53 p.m.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Tuesday. No additional information is available at this time.