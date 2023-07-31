Chicago man charged in West Lawn stabbing

article

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man and beating another Saturday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Jon Lasso, 45, is accused of stabbing a 50-year-old man and beating up a 24-year-old man around 6 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Kolin Avenue, according to police.

Lasso was arrested minutes after the attack and was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.