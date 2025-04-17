Chicago man charged in Kenwood armed carjacking

article

The Brief A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking last month in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood. Fredrick Buchanan is accused of stealing a vehicle from a 66-year-old man at gunpoint and was arrested Tuesday by CPD’s vehicular hijacking task force.



A man was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last month in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood.

The backstory:

Fredrick Buchanan, 20, allegedly stole a vehicle from a 66-year-old man at gunpoint on March in the 4400 block of South Berkeley Avenue, according to police.

Members of CPD's vehicular hijacking task force arrested him Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Buchanan has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was provided.