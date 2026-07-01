Chicago man charged 5 months after Kiara Jenkins shot, killed in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged five months after allegedly shooting and killing a woman on the city's South Side.
What we know:
Police said Eddie Jenkins, 45, was arrested Monday in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Drive on the West Side.
Eddie Jenkins | CPD
According to police, Eddie Jenkins was identified as the person who fatally shot 36-year-old Kiara Jenkins on Jan. 18 in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
Officers found Kiara Jenkins unresponsive in an alley around 4:30 a.m. She had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Eddie Jenkins is charged with:
- One felony count of first-degree murder.
- One misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
- One misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm in a park facility.
- One citation for no valid registration.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the shooting and the relationship, if any, between Eddie Jenkins and Kiara Jenkins.
What's next:
Eddie Jenkins is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.