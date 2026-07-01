Chicago man charged 5 months after Kiara Jenkins shot, killed in Woodlawn

The Brief A 45-year-old Chicago man is accused in a deadly January shooting in Woodlawn. Kiara Jenkins, 36, was found shot to death in an alley on South Drexel Avenue. Eddie Jenkins was arrested this week and is due in court Wednesday.



A Chicago man has been charged five months after allegedly shooting and killing a woman on the city's South Side.

What we know:

Police said Eddie Jenkins, 45, was arrested Monday in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Drive on the West Side.

Eddie Jenkins | CPD

According to police, Eddie Jenkins was identified as the person who fatally shot 36-year-old Kiara Jenkins on Jan. 18 in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Officers found Kiara Jenkins unresponsive in an alley around 4:30 a.m. She had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Eddie Jenkins is charged with:

One felony count of first-degree murder.

One misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

One misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm in a park facility.

One citation for no valid registration.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and the relationship, if any, between Eddie Jenkins and Kiara Jenkins.

What's next:

Eddie Jenkins is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.