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Chicago man charged 5 months after Kiara Jenkins shot, killed in Woodlawn

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 1, 2026 7:00 AM CDT
Published July 1, 2026 7:00 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A 45-year-old Chicago man is accused in a deadly January shooting in Woodlawn.
    • Kiara Jenkins, 36, was found shot to death in an alley on South Drexel Avenue.
    • Eddie Jenkins was arrested this week and is due in court Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged five months after allegedly shooting and killing a woman on the city's South Side.

What we know:

Police said Eddie Jenkins, 45, was arrested Monday in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Drive on the West Side.

Eddie Jenkins | CPD

According to police, Eddie Jenkins was identified as the person who fatally shot 36-year-old Kiara Jenkins on Jan. 18 in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Officers found Kiara Jenkins unresponsive in an alley around 4:30 a.m. She had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Eddie Jenkins is charged with:

  • One felony count of first-degree murder.
  • One misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
  • One misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm in a park facility.
  • One citation for no valid registration.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and the relationship, if any, between Eddie Jenkins and Kiara Jenkins.

What's next:

Eddie Jenkins is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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