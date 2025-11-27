Chicago man charged with murder in Roseland shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in a September fatal shooting on Chicago’s South Side.
What we know:
Desmond Anderson, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 10400 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to police.
He was identified as the person who fatally shot a 42-year-old man on Sept. 6 in the 300 block of West 93rd Street, police said.
Anderson faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of felon possession of a machine gun.
He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing today at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Police said no additional information was available.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.