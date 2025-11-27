Chicago man charged with murder in Roseland shooting

article

A man has been charged in a September fatal shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Desmond Anderson, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 10400 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to police.

He was identified as the person who fatally shot a 42-year-old man on Sept. 6 in the 300 block of West 93rd Street, police said.

Anderson faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of felon possession of a machine gun.

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing today at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Police said no additional information was available.