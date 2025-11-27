Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with murder in Roseland shooting

By Will Hager
Published  November 27, 2025 7:09am CST
Roseland
Desmond Anderson | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in a September fatal shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

Desmond Anderson, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 10400 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to police.

He was identified as the person who fatally shot a 42-year-old man on Sept. 6 in the 300 block of West 93rd Street, police said.

Anderson faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of felon possession of a machine gun. 

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing today at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Police said no additional information was available.

