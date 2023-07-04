Chicago man charged with murder in shooting deaths of wife, daughter

A Chicago man is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly gunning down his wife and 15-year-old daughter. He's also accused of trying to kill his 18-year-old son.

Mike Lopez was sitting outside his Little Village home just after midnight on Monday when he heard at least 15 shots ring out from his neighbor’s home. He looked and saw a young man running down the street, limping and hiding behind parked cars.

Jose Alvarez, 67, had just allegedly shot and killed his 15-year-old daughter and 48-year-old wife, and was then chasing his son after wounding him in the ankle.

"Where are you? Where are you?" the father screamed, according to Lopez.

The man went back inside the house and more shots were fired. Lopez said he called the 18-year-old over to wait on his front steps until the police arrived. The young man had wrapped a T-shirt around his wound to stop the bleeding, Lopez said. "A pretty smart kid."

When officers arrived, they found the daughter inside the home with a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She was identified as Daniela Alvarez by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Her mother, Karina Gonzalez, suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 18-year-old son was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the children’s father was taken into custody and a gun was found at the scene.

Jose Alvarez | CPD

"This young man … had seen his life flash before his eyes and he’d lost his mom and his sister," Lopez said. "At least they got the guy in custody."

Police said the shooting was apparently sparked by an argument over the television being too loud, according to police and to Lopez, who said he heard the 18-year-old recounting the story to officers.

"He (the father) started pointing it (a gun) at the mom and the daughter and he started letting go, shot the daughter in the face and the mom a couple of times," Lopez said.

"He was shooting at the son…and that’s when he got him underneath the ankle," he said. "He ran out of bullets and that’s when he (the son) jetted out the door."

Lopez’s family lives on the block and operates Los Candiles Restaurant across the alley. The block is usually quiet, Lopez said. "You never know."

Jose Alvarez has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of first-degree attempted murder, and one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

He's due in bond court on Wednesday.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.