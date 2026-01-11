Chicago man charged with murder in South Shore woman’s death: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder of a 26-year-old woman in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.
What we know:
Travale Smith, 23, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of weapon possession.
Smith was arrested on Jan. 9 around 3:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. 60th Street.
Police identified him as the offender who fatally shot a 26-year-old woman in the 7100 block of S. Ridgeland Avenue.
Travale Smith, 23 (Chicago Police)
What's next:
Smith's next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.