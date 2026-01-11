Chicago man charged with murder in South Shore woman’s death: police

The Brief A 23-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman in the South Shore neighborhood, police said. Travale Smith was taken into custody on Jan. 9 around 3:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. 60th Street and also faces a felony charge of unlawful weapon possession. Police say Smith fatally shot the woman in the 7100 block of S. Ridgeland Avenue, and his next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.



A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder of a 26-year-old woman in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

Travale Smith, 23, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of weapon possession.

Smith was arrested on Jan. 9 around 3:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. 60th Street.

Police identified him as the offender who fatally shot a 26-year-old woman in the 7100 block of S. Ridgeland Avenue.

Travale Smith, 23 (Chicago Police)

What's next:

Smith's next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.