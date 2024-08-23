Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in West Side fatal shooting

A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's West Side last weekend.

Jonathan Atkinson, 40, was arrested on Thursday in the 4900 block of W. Fulton Street and identified as the suspect in the August 17 shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Madison and Lavergne Avenue outside a restaurant in the Austin neighborhood. According to police, an altercation broke out between Atkinson and the victim before Atkinson allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Jonathan Atkinson | CPD

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Atkinson has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and is due in court on Saturday.