Chicago man charged with murder in West Side shooting

The Brief



A man was charged in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Jaden Pointer Jr., 19, allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man on May 3 in the 12000 block of North Massoit Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A witness told officers that they heard gunshots and saw a person near an alley. Officers found the victim unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died.

Pointer was arrested on Friday in the 1000 block of North Mason Avenue. He was charged with first-degree murder, murder - strong probability of death/injury and murder - other forcible felony.

Pointer has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

No further information was provided.