Chicago shootings: 5 shot, 2 killed in separate incidents overnight, police say

Five people were shot, two fatally, in separate overnight incidents across Chicago.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 35, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Austin shooting

What we know:

A 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk around 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street in Austin when an unknown male offender approached and they got into a verbal argument.

The altercation became physical when the offender shot at the victim, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The offender fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Englewood shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Marquette Road in Englewood around 1:17 a.m. for a report of a person who had been shot.

A 15-year-old boy told officers he was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached him and they got into a verbal altercation. The offender produced a gun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was hit twice in the left thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Austin shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of North Massasoit Avenue in Austin a little before 1 a.m.

A witness told officers that they heard gunshots and saw a person near an alley. Officers found the victim, a 35-year-old man, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said.

The victim was treated and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

A gun was found at the scene.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating the shooting.

Burnside shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of East 91st Street in Burnside around 1:42 a.m.

The 21-year-old male victim told officers he was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He had been shot in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The victim was unable to give further details about the incident.

No one was in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

North Lawndale shooting

What we know:

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue in North Lawndale around 4:20 a.m., police said.

She was sitting in a car when an unknown offender approached her and fired shots. The offender then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was shot multiple times in the head and took herself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, initially reported in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody, and area detectives are investigating.