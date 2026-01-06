Chicago man charged months after Red Line robbery, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested five months after allegedly robbing another man on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.
What we know:
Chicago police said Curtis Freeman, 18, was taken into custody on Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street.
Curtis Freeman | CPD
He was identified as one of the people who allegedly took personal property by force from a 42-year-old CTA rider on Aug. 13, 2025, while the train was in the 100 block of North State Street.
Freeman faces one felony count of robbery.
What's next:
His detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.
