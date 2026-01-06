Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged months after Red Line robbery, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  January 6, 2026 8:56am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man is accused in an August CTA Red Line robbery.
    • Police say he was identified as one of the people involved in taking property from a 42-year-old rider.
    • He faces a felony robbery charge and is due in court Tuesday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested five months after allegedly robbing another man on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.

What we know:

Chicago police said Curtis Freeman, 18, was taken into custody on Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street.

Curtis Freeman | CPD

He was identified as one of the people who allegedly took personal property by force from a 42-year-old CTA rider on Aug. 13, 2025, while the train was in the 100 block of North State Street.

Freeman faces one felony count of robbery.

What's next:

His detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicago Transit AuthorityLoopNews