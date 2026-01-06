Chicago man charged months after Red Line robbery, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old man is accused in an August CTA Red Line robbery. Police say he was identified as one of the people involved in taking property from a 42-year-old rider. He faces a felony robbery charge and is due in court Tuesday.



A Chicago man has been arrested five months after allegedly robbing another man on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.

What we know:

Chicago police said Curtis Freeman, 18, was taken into custody on Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street.

Curtis Freeman | CPD

He was identified as one of the people who allegedly took personal property by force from a 42-year-old CTA rider on Aug. 13, 2025, while the train was in the 100 block of North State Street.

Freeman faces one felony count of robbery.

What's next:

His detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.