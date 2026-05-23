Chicago man charged in sexual abuse on CTA bus near UIC Hospital: police

The Brief Chicago police charged 36-year-old Morris Love after he allegedly sexually abused and restrained a 35-year-old woman on a bus near UIC Hospital. Love faces multiple felony charges, including unlawful restraint, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery of a transit employee, and robbery. Police say Love fled the scene with the victim, but officers located and arrested him about 30 minutes later while Area Three detectives continue investigating.



A Chicago man has been charged after sexually abusing and restraining a 35-year-old woman on a bus near the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital, according to Chicago police.

Morris Love, 36, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of unlawful restraint, one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee, two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one felony count of robbery.

Morris Love, 36

According to police, Love sexually abused and restrained a 35-year-olod woman while on a bus in the 1700 block of West Roosevelt Road. He allegedly fled the scene with the victim, but police found him 30 minutes later and arrested him.

Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.