Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy last weekend on the city's southwest side.
What we know:
The incident occurred in the 3100 block of West Mann Drive, located in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, 52-year-old Alfredo Mejia pulled out a sharp object and sexually assaulted the boy around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Alfredo Mejia | CPD
He is charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon.
Mejia appeared in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.
What's next:
We've reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for more information and are waiting to hear back.
