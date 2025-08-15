Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

The Brief A Chicago man armed with a sharp object sexually assaulted a teen boy, police said. The incident occurred last Saturday on the southwest side. Alfredo Mejia appeared in court earlier this week.



A Chicago man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy last weekend on the city's southwest side.

What we know:

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of West Mann Drive, located in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, 52-year-old Alfredo Mejia pulled out a sharp object and sexually assaulted the boy around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Alfredo Mejia | CPD

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon.

Mejia appeared in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

What's next:

We've reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for more information and are waiting to hear back.