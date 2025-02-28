Chicago man charged in South Side armed robbery
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with an armed robbery last month in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.
Roderick Baldwin, 30, allegedly stole property from a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 5 in the 100 block of East Garfield Boulevard, according to police.
Baldwin was arrested Wednesday in East Garfield Park. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.
Baldwin has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.