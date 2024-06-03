Chicago man charged with stabbing Green Line rider

article

A man was charged in connection with an attack on a CTA Green Line rider Friday on Chicago's South Side.

Ivan Weldon, 42, allegedly stabbed a 48-year-old man who was riding a train around 7:50 p.m. near the Garfield Green Line station, according to police.

Four hours later, Weldon was arrested in the Loop. He was charged with the following felonies:

One count of attempted first-degree murder

One count of aggravated battery of a peace officer

Three counts of aggravated battery in a public place

Two counts of aggravated battery of a transit employee

One count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm

Weldon was also charged with one misdemeanor count of theft of labor/services/property.

Weldon, of , has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

No further information was provided.