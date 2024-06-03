Chicago man charged with stabbing Green Line rider
article
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with an attack on a CTA Green Line rider Friday on Chicago's South Side.
Ivan Weldon, 42, allegedly stabbed a 48-year-old man who was riding a train around 7:50 p.m. near the Garfield Green Line station, according to police.
Four hours later, Weldon was arrested in the Loop. He was charged with the following felonies:
- One count of attempted first-degree murder
- One count of aggravated battery of a peace officer
- Three counts of aggravated battery in a public place
- Two counts of aggravated battery of a transit employee
- One count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm
Weldon was also charged with one misdemeanor count of theft of labor/services/property.
Weldon, of , has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.
No further information was provided.