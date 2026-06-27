Chicago man charged in string of airbag thefts from West Side vehicles: police

The Brief Ricardo Bryant, 26, has been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of possession of burglary tools, and two warrant-related charges after allegedly breaking into vehicles and stealing airbags. Police arrested Bryant on June 25 in the 2800 block of West Flournoy Street following an investigation by the Auto Crimes Task Force. Authorities say Bryant burglarized vehicles on June 19 and 20 in the 1600 block of West Warren Boulevard, the 1700 block of West Washington Boulevard, and the 900 block of West Jackson Boulevard.



A Chicago man has been arrested and charged after breaking into cars and stealing airbags earlier this month, according to police.

Ricardo Bryant, 26, has been charged with four felony counts of burglary, one felony count of possession of burglary tools, and two counts of issuance of warrant.

Bryant was arrested by the Auto Cries Task Force on June 25 at 3:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of W. Flournoy Street, police say.

Ricardo Bryant, 26

He was identified as the suspect who burglarized vehicles and stole airbags from inside on June 19 and 20 in these locations:

June 19–20 in the 1600 block of W. Warren Blvd.

June 19–20 in the 1600 block of W. Warren Blvd.

June 19–20 1700 block of W. Washington Blvd.

June 20, 2026, in the 900 block of W. Jackson Blvd.