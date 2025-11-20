Chicago man charged in string of South Side burglaries: police

The Brief Chicago police arrested 28-year-old Dejuan Beal on Tuesday in the 300 block of S. State Street, identifying him as the suspect in multiple burglaries. The alleged incidents occurred between October and November at four locations, including S. Quinn Street, S. Racine Avenue, and W. 37th Place. Beal faces four felony burglary charges, a misdemeanor for driving on a revoked license, and an expired registration citation, with a court date set for Nov. 20.



A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly committing multiple burglaries on the South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Dejuan Beal, 28, of Chicago, was arrested on Tuesday in the 300 block of S. State Street. He was identified as the individual who committed burglaries. in these locations:

2900 block of S. Quinn St., on Oct. 12, between 2–3 a.m.

3300 block of S. Racine Ave., on Nov. 16, at approx. 6:28 a.m.

3300 block of S. Racine Ave., on Nov. 16, at approx. 6:41 a.m.

400 block of W. 37th Pl., on Nov. 16, at approx. 7:03 a.m.

Beal has been charged with four felony counts of burglary, one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license, and one citation for an expired registration.

Dejuan Beal, 28

What's next:

Beal's court date is scheduled for Nov. 20.