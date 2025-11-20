Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in string of South Side burglaries: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 20, 2025 5:28pm CST
The Brief

    • Chicago police arrested 28-year-old Dejuan Beal on Tuesday in the 300 block of S. State Street, identifying him as the suspect in multiple burglaries.
    • The alleged incidents occurred between October and November at four locations, including S. Quinn Street, S. Racine Avenue, and W. 37th Place.
    • Beal faces four felony burglary charges, a misdemeanor for driving on a revoked license, and an expired registration citation, with a court date set for Nov. 20.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly committing multiple burglaries on the South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Dejuan Beal, 28, of Chicago, was arrested on Tuesday in the 300 block of S. State Street. He was identified as the individual who committed burglaries. in these locations:

  • 2900 block of S. Quinn St., on Oct. 12, between 2–3 a.m.
  • 3300 block of S. Racine Ave., on Nov. 16, at approx. 6:28 a.m.
  • 3300 block of S. Racine Ave., on Nov. 16, at approx. 6:41 a.m.
  • 400 block of W. 37th Pl., on Nov. 16, at approx. 7:03 a.m.

Beal has been charged with four felony counts of burglary, one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license, and one citation for an expired registration.

Dejuan Beal, 28

What's next:

Beal's court date is scheduled for Nov. 20.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

