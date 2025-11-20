Chicago man charged in string of South Side burglaries: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly committing multiple burglaries on the South Side, according to police.
What we know:
Dejuan Beal, 28, of Chicago, was arrested on Tuesday in the 300 block of S. State Street. He was identified as the individual who committed burglaries. in these locations:
- 2900 block of S. Quinn St., on Oct. 12, between 2–3 a.m.
- 3300 block of S. Racine Ave., on Nov. 16, at approx. 6:28 a.m.
- 3300 block of S. Racine Ave., on Nov. 16, at approx. 6:41 a.m.
- 400 block of W. 37th Pl., on Nov. 16, at approx. 7:03 a.m.
Beal has been charged with four felony counts of burglary, one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license, and one citation for an expired registration.
Dejuan Beal, 28
What's next:
Beal's court date is scheduled for Nov. 20.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.