Chicago man charged with theft, assault after altercation at Oak Brook Nordstrom

A Chicago man faces charges of theft and assault after allegedly stealing more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from a Nordstrom store in Oak Brook and engaging in a physical altercation with law enforcement officers.

Authorities say Zachary Silagi, 30, entered the Nordstrom store at 10 Oak Brook Center on Saturday around 8:13 p.m., reportedly carrying Target bags. According to prosecutors, Silagi selected various items, including clothing and men's cosmetic supplies, before entering a fitting room. He emerged from the fitting room without visible merchandise, with the Target bags now filled.

When confronted by loss prevention officers while attempting to leave the store, Silagi allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with them. An Oak Brook police officer, who was on duty at the mall, intervened, resulting in injuries to both the officer and a loss prevention officer.

Additional Oak Brook police officers arrived at the scene and took Silagi into custody.

Zachary Silagi

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin condemned Silagi's actions.

"The allegations that Mr. Silagi entered Nordstrom, helped himself to $1,300 worth of merchandise and then got into a physical altercation with authorities as he attempted to leave without paying are outrageous. In DuPage County, we have no tolerance for this type of criminal behavior and I guarantee that if you steal from any of our retail establishments, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted."

Silagi faces charges of burglary, retail theft, and resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury. During a court appearance on Monday, a judge denied his detention pending trial.

Silagi is scheduled to appear in court again on April 1.