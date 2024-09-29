Chicago man charged with trafficking teen who was reported missing downstate: officials

article

The Brief Tervon Moore, 30, appeared in court Sunday on a slew of charges. Moore is accused of sex trafficking a 16-year-old victim who was reported missing in Woodford County. Investigators went undercover to apprehend Moore and recover the victim. He was ordered to remain in custody at the Cook County Jail, pending trial.



A Chicago man accused of sex trafficking a 16-year-old victim who was reported missing downstate is facing a slew of charges.

Tervon Moore, 30, appeared in court Sunday on the following charges, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office:

Involuntary servitude of a minor <17, a Class X felony

Trafficking for labor/benefits, a Class 1 felony

Trafficking for labor/recruits, a Class 1 felony

His charges were filed after the FBI contacted the Sheriff's Police Special Victims Unit investigators on Wednesday, after images of the victim, who was reported missing in Woodford County, were found on websites Megapersonals and Skipthegames.

An investigator posed as a sex buyer and arranged a meeting with the victim Friday afternoon at a Cicero motel, according to the sheriff's office.

When the meeting occurred, investigators recovered the victim and took Moore into custody.

During his court appearance, Moore was ordered to be held in the Cook County Jail pending trial.