What the Chicago Bears' approach to the 2025 NFL Draft could look like

After free agency, the NFL Combine and a full offseason, the Chicago Bears are inching closer to the 2025 NFL Draft.

We've already heard from general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson on the options the Bears have at the top of the draft.

The moves they've made set them up nicely.

"I really believe that we can look at the draft as a situation where you take best available, which is really important," Poles said at the NFL Owner's Meetings in Florida.

That can apply to the No. 10 overall pick.

But what about after that?

Here's what the Bears' approach to the 2025 NFL Draft could look like.

What the Chicago Bears could do at No. 10 overall

Poles and Johnson have been clear about this for a while. The offseason moves the Bears made can allow them to choose the best player remaining on their board.

"This really opens the whole board for us," Poles said on March 12. "We're going to be able to sit back and look and say what's the best thing to do for the Chicago Bears?

That's good for the Bears. It also means it depends on how the top nine picks ahead of them shake out.

It's also possible the Bears won't wait. NFL Films and other mediums captured Poles' desire to trade up for who he wants instead of letting the pieces fall where they may. That might get expensive.

But, it would fit in Bears' desire to find a player at No. 10 overall that could make an impact on Day 1.

"Who's the best player that can impact?" Poles said on March 12. "We got some tough decisions and a lot of film to watch between now and the draft."

First-round prospects to know

Tyler Warren, TE – Penn State

Ashton Jeanty, RB – Boise State

Will Campbell, OT – LSU

Armand Membou, OT – Missouri

Mykel Williams, EDGE – Georgia

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT – Texas

Shemar Stewart, EDGE – Texas A&M

What could the Chicago Bears focus on in the second round?

The interesting facet of the draft this year is the number of talented players there are after the first round.

When it comes to blue-chip prospects, there aren't very many. But, that's also normal. What's interesting is how the Bears grade out the next tier of players after the blue-chip prospects.

"There's a wide range of really good starting level players that are going to range from probably single digits all the way to 50, 60, 70," Poles said at the NFL Owner's Meetings.

That's a boon for the Bears, who have picks No. 39, 41 and 72. Getting players in rounds two and three doesn't usually mean difference makers on Day 1.

The Bears did luck out in the 2022 NFL Draft when Kyler Gordon fell to them and they also landed Jaquan Brisker, both starters in the secondary. The Bears can still find players who can contribute to the team in 2025.

Specifically, if the Bears want, they can forgo bigger needs in Round 1 because talented depth pieces will be there in Rounds 2 and 3.

"Those are great value picks this year." Johnson said. "You're going to be able to find some really good players that can be contributors. Maybe not Day 1, but at some point over the course of the season."

Day 2 prospects to know

Donovan Jackson, OL – Ohio State

Isaiah Bond, WR – Texas

Quinshon Judkins, RB – Ohio State

Nic Scourton, EDGE – Texas A&M

J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE – Ohio State

Josh Conerly Jr., OT – Oregon

Andrew Mukuba, S – Texas

Xavier Watts, S – Notre Dame

Walter Nolen, DT – Ole Miss

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE – Ole Miss

Kaleb Johnson, RB – Iowa

TreVeyon Henderson, RB – Ohio State

Jonah Savaiinaea, OL – Arizona

What the Chicago Bears could focus on in the final four rounds?

The final rounds of the draft usually involve the Bears taking players that can deepen their rotation. Elijah Hicks comes to mind, who started multiple games and played at a high level when Brisker missed time with a concussion.

The Bears found starters on the third day of the draft, like Braxton Jones, but the Bears also didn't have many other players to play in front of Jones after Poles began the Bears' rebuild in 2022.

Either way, depth is an aspect of the roster the Bears can fill with Day 3 picks. There are three picks – one in the fifth round and in the seventh round – the Bears can use.

"We have some depth concerns throughout the roster that we're looking to fill," Johnson said. "But, we feel really good about how the rosters come together through free agency."

Day 3 prospects to know

Rylie Mills, DT – Notre Dame

Dylan Fairchild, OG – Georgia

Mitchell Evans, TE – Notre Dame

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR – Louisville

Nick Martin, LB – Oklahoma State

Brashard Smith, RB – SMU

Omarr Norman-Lott, DT – Tennessee

Kyle Williams, WR – Washington State

Dontae Fleming, WR – Tulane

Addison West, OL – Western Michigan