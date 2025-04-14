Fire damages several vehicles at South Side auto shop

The Brief A fire damaged multiple vehicles at an auto shop on the South Side early Monday morning. No injuries were reported, and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause.



A fire broke out early Monday at an auto shop on the city’s South Side, damaging several vehicles but leaving no one injured, authorities said.

Auto shop fire

What we know:

Chicago police said officers responded around 12:24 a.m. to reports of a fire at Ray's Auto Sales and Service, 1251 E. 95th St. When they arrived, crews with the Chicago Fire Department were already on scene working to extinguish flames that had spread to at least eight vehicles.

Officials confirmed that several cars were damaged in the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department.

No further information has been provided.