Chicago man charged with 2020 murder of 27-year-old in Chatham

A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 27-year-old man in December 2020.

William Truss, 62, was arrested Tuesday in the 8200 block of South Perry in Chatham.

Police say he was identified as the offender in a fatal shooting on Dec. 25, 2020 in the 900 block of East. 82nd Street in the same neighborhood he was arrested in.

Truss faces first degree murder charges. No additional information is available at this time.