article

A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021.

Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill.

Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4, 2021.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

White will appear in bond court Friday. No additional information is available at this time.