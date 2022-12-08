Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore.
Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
According to police, Haywood was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man on May 11, 2021 in the 8700 block of South State Street .
On Tuesday, officers observed Haywood in a vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
Haywood tried to flee and allegedly struck a parked vehicle before attempting to run away, police said.
He was then placed into custody and charged accordingly.
Haywood is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.