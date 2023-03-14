Chicago man charged with attacking CTA bus driver in Englewood

A Chicago man was arrested after allegedly battering a CTA bus driver during the Monday morning commute in Englewood.

Anthony James, 20, is accused of attacking a 50-year-old woman while on the bus in the 1100 block of West 63rd St., according to police.

James was arrested minutes later in the same block where the attack took place.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee.

No further information was immediately available.