Chicago man charged with attempted murder after attack with baseball bat

article

A man is facing charges in connection with an attack last Tuesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Joseph Wade, 38, is accused of hitting a 40-year-old man several times with a baseball bat in the 3200 block of West Walnut Street, according to police.

Wade was arrested Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and three misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Wade is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

No further information was immediately available.