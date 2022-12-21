Chicago man charged with attempted murder after pushing woman off CTA platform

A 39-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after pushing a woman off a CTA platform on the Near North Side on Tuesday morning.

Police say Ashley Goss was arrested around 10:12 a.m. just moments after pushing a 23-year-old woman onto the train tracks at the Chicago Red Line station in the 800 block of North State Street.

Goss was arrested in the first block of East Chicago Avenue. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Police say the victim sustained a laceration to her forehead. She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No additional information is available at this time.