Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police

A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning.

Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.

The woman fell onto the tracks and sustained a laceration to her forehead, police said.

She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The man was taken into custody by responding officers and charges were pending, police said.