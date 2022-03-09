Chicago man charged with attempted murder after stabbing, carjacking another man: police

A 25-year-old man is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man on Chicago’s Northwest Side and then stealing his vehicle.

On Monday afternoon, Chicago police say Oscar Flores stabbed the victim and took his vehicle in the 5500 block of W. Altgeld St. in the Cragin neighborhood.

Later that night shortly before 9 p.m., Flores was arrested in the 4300 block of W. Fullerton Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood, police said.

Oscar Flores | Chicago Police Department

Flores has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder and one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

No further details were released.