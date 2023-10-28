Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Far South Side shooting

article

A man form Chicago was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in Roseland earlier this year.

William Cooksey, 37, allegedly shot and seriously injured a 34-year-old man on Jan. 18.

The incident happened in the 400 block of East 95th Street.

Cooksey was charged with five felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He was scheduled to attend a detention hearing Saturday.