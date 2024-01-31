Chicago man charged with attempted murder in recent shooting

A Chicago man is behind bars after police say he shot and critically injured another man on the city's West Side.

Herbert Davis, 39, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal.

He was arrested in the 300 block of S. Central Avenue on Jan. 30 after being identified as the suspect in a shooting earlier this year.

Davis is accused of shooting and critically injuring a 40-year-old man in the 600 block of S. Francisco Avenue on Jan. 8, according to police. Further details of the incident haven't been released.

He is in custody and set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Feb. 1.