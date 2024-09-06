Chicago man charged with attempted murder in shooting of 17-year-old girl

article

The Brief Kamari Moore, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. The charges stem from a shooting on Aug. 24 that seriously injured a 17-year-old girl. Moore is in custody and will appear in court on Sept. 8.



A Chicago man accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl is now behind bars for attempted murder.

Kamari Moore, 21, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Thursday in the 1300 block of E. Hyde Park Blvd in connection with the shooting on Aug. 24.

Police said Moore was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously injured the teenage girl in the 7600 block of S. Ingleside.

Moore is in custody and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 8 for a detention hearing.