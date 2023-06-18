Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Loop CTA stabbing

article

Charges were filed against a 22-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed another man on a CTA platform in South Loop this weekend.

Vidal Herazo was arrested moments after stabbing a 28-year-old in the first bock of East Roosevelt Road Friday night at 11:30 p.m., police say.

An initial report from police said the victim got into a fight with a male offender who pulled out a sharp object and swung it at him. The victim's arm was cut.

Herazo was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.