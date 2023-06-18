Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Loop CTA stabbing

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Vidal Herazo (CPD)

CHICAGO - Charges were filed against a 22-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed another man on a CTA platform in South Loop this weekend.

Vidal Herazo was arrested moments after stabbing a 28-year-old in the first bock of East Roosevelt Road Friday night at 11:30 p.m., police say. 

An initial report from police said the victim got into a fight with a male offender who pulled out a sharp object and swung it at him. The victim's arm was cut. 

Herazo was charged with first-degree attempted murder. 

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday. 