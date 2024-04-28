Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Washington Park shooting

A Chicago man was arrested Saturday moments after an argument led to a shooting at a South Side apartment complex.

Miram Chapman, 42, was taken into custody just after 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Chicago police said Chapman shot and injured a 24-year-old man and threatened a 45-year-old woman. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

Chapman was charged with one count of felony attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.