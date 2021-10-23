Chicago man charged with attempted murder of 52-year-old woman

article

A Chicago man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 52-year-old woman.

Kenneth Wilson, 31, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

On Sept. 22, Wilson allegedly shot and injured a woman in the first block of East 118th Street in West Pullman.

Chicago police arrested Wilson on Thursday.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.