Chicago man charged with beating woman, carjacking ambulance in Back of the Yards

A man was charged with attacking a woman and carjacking a Chicago Fire Department ambulance Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Oscar Hale Jr., 49, was accused of beating up a 46-year-old woman and taking an ambulance by force around 8:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 47th Street, police said.

Hale was arrested minutes later and was charged with vehicular hijacking, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen second division vehicle.

On the same morning, a naked woman stole a CPD squad car and dragged an officer, side-swiping several vehicles before being taken into custody.

Hale, of Lawndale, is due in court Wednesday.