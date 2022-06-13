Naked woman runs over Chicago police officer with his own squad car on the West Side

A naked woman ran over a Chicago police officer with his own squad car before crashing it Monday morning on the city's West Side.

The police officer was responding to a call of a naked woman lying on the street around 9 a.m. near Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue, according to officials.

The officer stopped to find out why she was lying naked on the street but the woman got up and charged the officer, assaulting him before driving off in their squad car, CPD Supt. David Brown said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The woman later crashed the police car and was taken into custody, according to Brown.

The officer suffered a cut to the head and injured his leg. They were taken to Stroger Hospital.

"The officer was run over by this woman. — legs received some type of injuries as well as a laceration to the head," Brown said. "The officer is in the hospital being treated as we speak. We’ll get more updates as we learn more. We don’t know why the woman was laying in the street unclothed," he said.

According to unconfirmed police radio traffic, a dispatcher told police the woman was armed and had driven onto the Eisenhower Expressway. A police officer radioed that the woman had side-swiped five cars on Harrison Street at Damen, not far from Stroger Hospital.

She was arrested and taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to radio traffic.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report. This story is developing. Check back for updates.