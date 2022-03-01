Chicago man charged with beating woman to death in Park Manor

A Chicago man was charged with murder in the 2019 beating of a woman in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Zebediah Campbell, 40, was accused of hitting a 40-year-old woman in the face and body, causing seizures on April 24, 2019 in the first block of West 71st Street, police said.

Rasheedah S. Beya died from her injuries at age 42 on Aug. 25, 2020, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Campbell faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

He is due in court Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.