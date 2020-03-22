Chicago man charged with dealing guns, drugs in suburbs

article

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly caught buying and selling guns and drugs from undercover agents in multiple Chicago-area counties.

Malcolm Brown, 31, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, six counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun by a felon, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

In a joint operation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, law enforcement caught Brown buying and selling drugs and guns in Lake County and Will County, the sheriff’s office said.

In March, Brown sold more than 60 grams of cocaine to undercover detectives in Lake County and more than 65 grams to undercover detectives in Will County, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested Thursday after selling more than 75 grams to an ATF agent in Will County and buying three guns from the agent.

He was found with nearly 140 more grams of cocaine when he was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown appeared in court in Will County, where he was held on $1 million bail, the sheriff’s office said. He is due back in court April 2.