Chicago man charged with driving under the influence, causing fatal crash on I-57: police

A Chicago man has been charged with driving under the influence, causing the death of another driver, Illinois Police said Tuesday.

Anthony Washington, 32, faces one charge of aggravated DUI involving death.

At about 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 8, ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to the scene of a two-unit motor vehicle fatal traffic crash on Interstate 57 northbound at 159th Street.

When troopers arrived, they learned the driver of a maroon SUV, later identified as Washington, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, while a black sedan was traveling northbound at the same location.

Anthony Washington

Washington struck the Sedan head on, police said.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene.

Washington was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office took custody of Washington.

No further information was made available by police.