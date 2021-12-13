Chicago man charged with DUI, illegally possessing loaded gun

article

A Chicago man was arrested Friday for driving under the influence and having a loaded gun in his car without a FOID card.

Illinois State Police pulled over Timothy Ester, 28, around 3 a.m. on 79th Street at the I-94 overpass after seeing him commit multiple driving offenses. Police recovered a loaded gun from his vehicle.

Ester was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card and aggravated driving under the influence, both Class 4 felonies, police said.

He was also cited for having an open container, improper lane usage, driving without registration light, no proper evidence of registration and no valid license.

Ester was taken into custody at Cook County Jail but was released on bond.

"Through increased patrol efforts on Chicago area expressways, Troopers continue diligent enforcement efforts to stop criminal activity and ensure safe travel on interstates throughout Cook County for the motoring public," ISP District Chicago Captain David Keltner said in a statement.