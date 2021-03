article

An Auburn Gresham man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man.

Tyree Belfield, 22, faces first degree murder charges.

Belfield was arrested on Thursday at about 10:33 a.m. He was identified as the suspect who shot a man on Feb. 8.

He was placed into custody without incident.

Belfield is due in bond court Saturday.