Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 2 men in Humboldt Park

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting two men in Humboldt Park Monday.

John Corona, 25, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building and one felony count of possession on a controlled substance.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.

The shooting unfolded just west of the park’s tennis courts, located near California Avenue and Evergreen Avenue.

The 34-year-old — identified by the Cook County medical examiner as Devel Syomonjones — was struck in the head and chest, police said. The 35-year-old — identified as Antwon Gee — was shot in the chest.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

At the park, children continued to play on the playground while investigators worked the scene.

"I heard like, pop, pop, pop. I thought it was fireworks," said Sandra Prusko who works nearby. "It’s terrifying because children are playing here. There’s a lot of people walking."

Activist Andrew Holmes asked that anyone in the park at the time of the shooting share what they saw with police.

"You’ve got a family still in this park that is grieving, hurting," said Holmes. "I’m going to tell you, to the shooters, think five minutes before you pull that trigger because the next five minutes may cost you the rest of your life."

One woman arrived at the scene, yelling, "I just talked to him…where’s my son?"

Later, a young girl showed up crying and screaming, "Why did they have to kill my daddy…my daddy is dead."

Holmes said family members told him the two victims were close friends.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.