article

A Little Village teen has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Brighton Park.

Roberto Rojas, 19, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The fatal shooting occurred in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street on June 11, 2021.

Advertisement

Rojas was arrested Wednesday and placed into custody.