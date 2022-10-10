Chicago man charged with fatally shooting another man during fight

A 23-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man in Chicago's downtown Loop.

According to police, Devontrell Turnipseed got into a physical altercation with the 38-year-old victim around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Turnipseed then pulled out a gun in the 400 block of South Wells Street and shot the victim in the chest, police said.

Devontrell Turnipseed | Chicago Police Department

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Officers that responded to the scene took Turnipseed into custody. He was taken to Rush Hospital for minor injuries.

Turnipseed's been charged with first-degree murder. He's due in bond court Tuesday.