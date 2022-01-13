Chicago man charged with fatally shooting two people in Humboldt Park last May

article

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting two people in Humboldt Park last May.

Anthony Roldan, 18, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder.

According to police, Roldan allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on May 21, 2021 in the 500 block of North Kedzie.

Roldan was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No other information was provided by police.