Chicago man charged with fatally shooting two people in Humboldt Park last May
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting two people in Humboldt Park last May.
Anthony Roldan, 18, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder.
According to police, Roldan allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on May 21, 2021 in the 500 block of North Kedzie.
Roldan was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.
No other information was provided by police.