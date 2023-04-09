Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman in Gresham apartment

article

A 37-year-old man was charged in the murder of a woman at an apartment in Gresham this week.

Police say Sonnie Martin was arrested on Friday at 1:05 a.m. just moments after allegedly shooting a 45-year-old woman in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street.

Martin was in possession of suspected narcotics at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with three felonies, including first-degree murder.

Martin was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time.