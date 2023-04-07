Woman, 46, shot to to death in Gresham apartment; 1 in custody

One person was arrested after a woman was found shot to death in an apartment Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun around 12:50 a.m. at an apartment in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old woman lying on a bed, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Moments later, a male was seen running from the rear of the residence and was taken into custody.

A handgun was recovered in the area where he was arrested, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.